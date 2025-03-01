Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 800.5% in February

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, an increase of 800.5% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,961. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.