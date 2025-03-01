Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Femasys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
