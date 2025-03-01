Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
FGPR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
