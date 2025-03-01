Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

FGPR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

About Ferrellgas Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.