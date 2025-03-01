Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.25. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Fiera Capital traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 1581806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.54.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiera Capital Price Performance

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. The company has a market cap of C$699.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.50.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.