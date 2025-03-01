First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Up 30% – Still a Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,223,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$21.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
