First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGOV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 205,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGOV opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

About First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.