Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $13.80 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

