Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,650.12. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Alan Dean acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,200. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $603.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.20. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

