Flaharty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,409,000 after buying an additional 11,058,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,213,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,365,000 after buying an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 413,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 392,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 36,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $43.43.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

