FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 76.1% in February

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $8,934,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,533,000.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,650. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2012 dividend. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.