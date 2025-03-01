FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) Announces Dividend of $0.18

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1842 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 4.9 %

LKOR traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 203,102 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with at least 10 years to maturity selected and weighted by fundamental factors.

