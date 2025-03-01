Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.40 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.75). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79), with a volume of 267,527 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

