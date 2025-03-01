Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $94,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

