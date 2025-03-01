Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $27.99 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

