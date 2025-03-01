Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $45.53 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

