Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 94.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 109.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 101.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,568 shares of company stock worth $10,183,355 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of WSM opened at $194.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.79 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.