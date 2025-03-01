Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

BATS FLHY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $24.23. 144,142 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

