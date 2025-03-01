Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
BATS FLHY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $24.23. 144,142 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.