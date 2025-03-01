Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. 433,784 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.
About Franklin Senior Loan ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Senior Loan ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.