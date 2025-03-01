Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $9,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,108,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $2,299,000.

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

FYBR opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

