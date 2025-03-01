FY2026 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Decreased by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

