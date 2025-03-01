Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,982,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 2,538,864 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.32.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $917.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.06.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 90,115 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

