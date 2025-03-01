Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Eileen Serra Sells 1,200 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $498.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.15 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

