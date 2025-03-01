Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Eileen Serra Sells 1,200 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gartner Stock Performance
Shares of IT opened at $498.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.15 and a 1 year high of $584.01.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
