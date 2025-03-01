Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Shares of Geberit stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140. Geberit has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71.
About Geberit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.