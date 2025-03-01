General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Onefund LLC

Onefund LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Onefund LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $207.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $124.08 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

