General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GEVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 79,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,946. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 5.24. General Enterprise Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
