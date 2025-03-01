General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GEVI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 79,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,946. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 5.24. General Enterprise Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

