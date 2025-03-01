Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in February

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geodrill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEODF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

