Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $781,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,173,021.08. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $114.31 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 854.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

