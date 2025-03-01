Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 343.0% in February

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 343.0% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X E-Commerce ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EBIZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.46. 24,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.