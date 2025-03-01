Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $19.30. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Globalstar shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 287,055 shares changing hands.

GSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,929.24. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $31,840.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,815 shares in the company, valued at $185,744.85. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,000 and have sold 3,680,851 shares valued at $8,136,154. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,997,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 13,050,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,366 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,369,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Globalstar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 26,492,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

