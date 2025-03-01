Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00459.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 3.8 %
BATS:GTIP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.84. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.
Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.