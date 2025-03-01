Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00459.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

BATS:GTIP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.84. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

