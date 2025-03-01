Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00459.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

BATS:GTIP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.84. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.