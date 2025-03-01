Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GSST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,833 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

