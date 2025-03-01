Goodwin Investment Advisory Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Goodwin Investment Advisory trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

