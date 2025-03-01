Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GWLLY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

