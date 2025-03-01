Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GWLLY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $22.34.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Wall Motor
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.