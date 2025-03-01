Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,324,400 shares, an increase of 350.5% from the January 31st total of 2,291,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 867.6 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

GWLIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

