Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,324,400 shares, an increase of 350.5% from the January 31st total of 2,291,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 867.6 days.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
GWLIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 56,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.28.
About Great-West Lifeco
