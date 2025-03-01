Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Director Jason T. Adelman Sells 100,000 Shares

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of GWAV opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

