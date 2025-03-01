Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 175,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 71,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Grizzly Discoveries Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.34.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
