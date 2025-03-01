Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 81,042 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 1,555.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

GUG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 85,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

