Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

