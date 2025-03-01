Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the January 31st total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.6 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
OTCMKTS HRSHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 16,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,864. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile
