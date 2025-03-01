Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the January 31st total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.6 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRSHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 16,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,864. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

