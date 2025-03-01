Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

