Hamel Associates Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

