Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 290 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $668,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $173.84 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

