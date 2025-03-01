Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of HASI opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

