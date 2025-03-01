Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

