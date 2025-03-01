Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 5.9% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $338.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.38 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.95.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.