Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Hanover Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 803.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $96.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $105.65.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.