Hanover Advisors Inc. Has $624,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Hanover Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

