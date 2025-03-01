Hanover Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hanover Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

