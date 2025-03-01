HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.06 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%.
Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
