HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.06 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCI Group

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.