HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $129.48 and last traded at $129.07, with a volume of 8721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.96.

The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,526,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in HCI Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HCI Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.